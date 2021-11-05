Sheehan condemns burning of car on Shankill Road

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has condemned the burning of a car on the Shankill Road, which has all the hallmarks of a hate crime.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"This afternoon, we saw an absolutely disgusting act with a car being set alight on the Shankill Road.

“This has all the hallmarks of a hate crime and it seems the only motive for this attack is because the car had a 26-County license plate.

"Those involved in this despicable attack and others in recent days, need to wise up and allow our society to progress in peace.

"No one should ever be intimidated or feel fearful in any part of this city.

"These futile and dangerous actions are designed to stoke up hatred and community tensions.

"I am reiterating my calling on political unionism to show leadership and to challenge those involved in these attacks and the organising of illegal protests on interfaces.

"It is time for the leadership of political unionism to end their dangerous rhetoric before someone is hurt or worse.

"Sinn Féin representatives and activists will continue to work actively to calm tensions and to support local residents at interfaces."