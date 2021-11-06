Those who believe in climate justice must unite to ensure 'Just Transition’ - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has called on all those who believe in Climate Justice to unite to ensure we have a Just Transition.

Speaking at the COP26 Global Day of Climate Action rally in Dublin this afternoon, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice said:

“The government’s climate action plan based on the principles of eco-austerity.

“It is based on the hope that people will be able to cough up towards the €125bn by retrofitting their homes and buying new electric vehicles .

“Only this week, FLAC warned of thousands of families across the country that are building up debt from the pandemic.

“Without state led funding, climate action will leave people and communities behind, creating even more inequality.

“The government has choices. How about we end the billions in fossil fuel subsidies? How about we end the 80% tax write offs for data centres?

“Those of us who believe in climate justice must unite to ensure we have a Just Transition, so that all communities are part of that transition.”