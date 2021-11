Duffy condemns racist attack in Portadown

Sinn Féin Cllr Paul Duffy has condemned a racist attack on a family home and car in the Ballyoran area of Portadown.

Cllr Duffy said:

“This racist attack is to be condemned in the strongest terms

“I have spoken to the family and assured them their neighbours and local community stand with them.

“Racism has no place in this community and I would appeal to anyone with information about this attack to bring it to the police.”