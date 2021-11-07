Kelly condemns burning of bus in Rathcoole

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned further attempts to stir up tensions after a bus was burned in Rathcoole tonight and the driver ordered off it.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“The hijacking and burning of a bus and threats to a driver in Rathcoole is dangerous, reckless and despicable.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this criminality and violence.

“We need to see clear condemnation from unionist leaders tonight of this violence and further attempts to stir up tensions.

“Words and actions are very important, and I would urge unionist leaders to end the provocative language and dishonesty around the Protocol.

“People want calm and responsible leadership to reduce tensions and ensure there is no further escalation of violence on our streets.”