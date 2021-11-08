Western Trust must listen to concerns on Limavady domiciliary care provision - Archibald

The East Derry MLA said:

"The Western Trust recently notified people that domiciliary care services in the Limavady area were being reorganised.

"In a letter they told those who receive care that there may be changes to the agency providing care, the carers who call or the timing of care calls; and that the changes would start from1st November.

"I was contacted by a number of constituents who were very concerned at what these changes might mean for them or their loved one.

"I contacted the Trust to raise the concerns being expressed and the short timeframe for the changes to commence following this notification.

"The Western Trust have now paused the process until January.

"I met with the Chief Executive of the Trust last week and again highlighted the concerns being raised with the proposals.

"It is important that the Trust listen to the concerns being expressed, take those on board and communicate effectively at all stages with those receiving care and their families.

"Care packages are vitally important to many people's quality of life.

"For some people, any change, however small, will cause great distress and the Trust must work with families and the care providers to ensure those receiving care are the utmost priority at all times.

"I will be meeting the senior management of the Trust to discuss the issues with domiciliary care provision in Limavady in greater detail."