Kearney condemns Antrim shooting

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has condemned a shooting in the Greenpark Drive area of Dublin Road in Antrim last night.

Declan Kearney said:

“I was shocked to hear that a man suffered a chest wound when a shot was fired through the front door of a flat in Greenpark Drive last night.

“I am especially concerned that this shooting incident has happened in what is a very settled and relatively quiet part of Antrim town.

“My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected, including the wider Dublin Road community, which will share my concerns that this violent attack has been carried out in its midst.

“I am appealing for maximum assistance from the public for the police in their inquiries into this incident by contacting them on 101 quoting reference number 1937 07/11/21, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”