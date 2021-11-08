Funding to help transform Spencer Road a ‘great boost’

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed funding to help transform Spencer Road in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome today’s announcement by Minister Deirdre Hargey of a £1.14 million boost to help transform Derry’s Spencer Road.

“This funding will support 87 businesses to revamp their shop fronts including new signage and paintwork and removal of outdoor shutters.

“As our local shops, businesses and city centres recover from the pandemic, this will bring life back into Spencer Road and help modernise the street.”