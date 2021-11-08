Shortages of Hormone Replacement Therapy medication must be addressed - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said the Department of Health must take action to try and address the shortages of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) medication.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“We are learning that the supply of HRT is under pressure and causing worry and concern for many women who are going through menopause and are reliant on the treatment.

“HRT brings relief to women who are experiencing the significant physical and emotional challenges brought on by menopause.

“Any disruption in the treatment of menopausal symptoms can have serious health implications for women as it initially can take months to get the hormonal balance just right.

“The issue was discussed in the All-Party Group on Women's Health which I chaired last week.

“The women participating highlighted the potential for these shortages to impact upon the health of many women across the north, many of whom are working in important areas of health, education and so forth.

“I would encourage women on HRT to be proactive about ordering their prescriptions ahead on time.

“I have written to the Minister on this issue and will be raising this at the Committee and seeking answers as to what steps the Department are taking to address the shortages in HRT.”