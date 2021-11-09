Taoiseach "ducking for cover" on Ministers' cuckoo fund roadshow - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin of "ducking for cover" regarding the revelation of Ministers Darragh O'Brien and Paschal Donohoe proposed roadshow to entice more cuckoo funds to Ireland.

Speaking following Leaders Questions today, Ms McDonald said:

"This is a Taoiseach who refuses to answer straight questions and instead opts to duck for cover on the big issues.

"In the middle of a housing emergency - that has been deepened by the significant advantages gifted to cuckoo funds by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - Ministers O'Brien and Donohoe want to dust off the red carpet and invite more of these funds into Ireland.

"I asked the Taoiseach three simple questions. Did he know about this roadshow? Did he approve it? What incentives or sweetheart deals were the Ministers to offer these funds to entice them here.

"True to form, he refused to answer.

"The government's cosy-club treatment of wealthy investment funds has played a significant role in wrecking the housing market - pushing up house prices and driving rents through the roof.

"It has robbed an entire generation of the right to any affordable home.

"Yet it seems the intention of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is to continue a relationship with cuckoo funds that has been disastrous for ordinary people caught up in the housing crisis."