McGuigan welcomes all-island climate change research network

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed the launch of the All-Island Climate and Biodiversity Research Network (AICBRN.)

The Sinn Féin environmental spokesperson said an all-Ireland approach was the best way to effectively tackle climate and biodiversity issues.

Philip McGuigan said:

“I am delighted to see the launch of the all-Ireland research network on climate change and biodiversity.

“This is the only sensible way to tackle the climate and biodiversity issues we face right across this island.

“Our is environment is not constrained by political boundaries and our energy and power all come from a single electricity market – working together just makes sense.

“I’m pleased that experts from right across the island will be working together and will help us play a leading role in the fight against climate change.”