Victims of Mother and Baby Homes should not have to wait a day longer – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill and Joint Head of Government has today proposed that the Executive Office take responsibility for a public inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses and to ensure victims do not wait a day longer for redress.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Given the urgent need for a public inquiry into Mother & Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses, I have proposed that the Executive Office take responsibility for a public inquiry into Mother & Baby Homes and its findings.

“Victims and survivors should not have to wait a day longer for the public inquiry and redress.

“I am calling on the DUP to back this proposal without delay to ensure that victims and survivors are properly supported.

“When the report into the abuse of women and girls and the impact on the adopted children in these homes was published in October, I made it clear I would do everything in my power to make sure their voice is heard and the recommendations implemented.”