Beggars belief as parties in Belfast vote against food and heating for the vulnerable - Baker

Sinn Féin Councillor Daniel Baker has said it beggars belief that parties in Belfast City Council voted against providing food and heating for vulnerable pensioners, families and workers in the city this winter.

Councillor Baker said:

“We are witnessing the most significant rise in the cost of living for many years, with the cost of heating and food continuing to increase.

“To help vulnerable pensioners, families and workers cope with the rising cost of living this winter, Sinn Féin proposed £650k to fund food and heating vouchers for thousands of families across Belfast.

“It beggars belief that the DUP, Alliance and Green Party united to vote down this proposal at the People and Communities Committee.

“In rejecting this proposal to support families and communities, these parties have displayed a complete disregard for the very real and tough challenges that face people this winter.

“Many people will face the very sad dilemma of heating their home or putting food on their tables. And there is an onus on all political parties to work together to ensure maximum support for those struggling.