Senator Paul Gavan appeals for support for anti-harassment zones outside facilities providing abortion care

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has urged all parties and independents to back legislation providing safe access zones outside clinics providing abortion care.

The Bill will go to second stage in the Seanad tomorrow.

Speaking this evening, Senator Gavan said:

“Tomorrow, my legislation to provide safe access zones outside clinics providing abortion care will reach second stage in the Seanad. I introduced this Bill last month, which was drafted by campaign group Together For Safety and which has received cross party support.

“This Bill is necessary to ensure that women and pregnant people can access essential care without intimidation and harassment.

“Intimidating protests are happening outside of maternity hospitals, across the state and at family planning centres and GP clinics.

“The previous Government promised safe access zone legislation to ensure that these protests would not take place outside those hospitals.

“There are people monitoring, marching, praying and watching women and pregnant people going in and out of maternity hospitals.

“Every day there are protestors outside the maternity hospital in my home city of Limerick.

“I want to again thank Together For Safety for their ongoing work on this important issue, as well as colleagues who have worked with me on this across all parties.

“I would appeal to colleagues from all parties to get behind this Bill and ensure a swift passage through this chamber. Tomorrow is an important moment for achieving this by supporting it at second stage.

“Women and pregnant people have already been left waiting far too long.”