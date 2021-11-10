Protocol benefits our farmers and agri-food industries - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said the Protocol benefits our farmers and agri-food industries and said the DUP is actively working against the best interests of businesses and workers.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson said:

“From day one, the DUP have been on the wrong side of the Brexit argument and they have ignored the damage it will do to our island, our businesses and their workers.

"Our farmers, producers and manufacturers need certainty in order to be able to get on with their businesses.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, our focus should be on taking advantage of the opportunities created by the Protocol to create jobs and bring in much-needed investment.

“Farmers want to continue trading in Britain and in the EU Single Market.

“They do not want the instability that would be created by unilateral action by the British government to trigger Article 16 of the Protocol which would plunge us back into uncertainty.

“The DUP needs to listen to farmers and producers and the Agriculture Minister needs to accept the advantages and opportunities of the Protocol to create new jobs and generate extra income.”