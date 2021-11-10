Kearney welcomes US support for Protocol

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has welcomed support for the Protocol from the US House of Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“I welcome the strong statement from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, made up of Republican and Democrat Representatives reaffirming support for the Protocol and protection of the Good Friday Agreement.

“This extremely influential committee has also highlighted and challenged the ‘dangerous path’ being followed by the British government and it’s threats to trigger Article 16.

“Political leaders from the United States, including President Joe Biden, have been steadfast in their support of the peace process, the all-island economy and ensuring no return to a hard border in Ireland.

“Workers and families, businesses, manufacturers, and our farmers want solutions. They want the Protocol to work so that the unique opportunities arising can be converted into new jobs and inward investment.

“Boris Johnson’s Tories and DUP must not be allowed to undermine these opportunities to mitigate the worst effects of Brexit through their attempts to drag us backwards.

“There is an onus on the British government now to listen to the international community and end the sabre-rattling and game-playing and work to find solutions in the best interests of people and businesses here. To that end the Joint Committee established under the Protocol should be urgently convened."