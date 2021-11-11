Trusts must waive fees for social care – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called on the Department of Health to bring forward their plans to increase the number of available staff and care packages.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Around 1600 families across the north are waiting for care packages to be put in place.

“This has placed more worry and anxiety on families and increased pressure on the health service.

“The lack of available carers is just another example of the lack of workforce planning that is being felt all across the health and social care services.

“If Trusts are being asked to waive fees for care homes until a package is in place, then this must be looked at as a temporary solution, so that people are getting the care they need.

“I am calling on the Department of Health to bring forward plans for transforming social care, including plans for a living wage for staff and outlining what it truly costs to deliver care.”