No one disrespect or desecrate a place where people remember their dead - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan said:

“This cenotaph is an important and valued memorial and like all memorials should be respected as such.

"Everyone has a right to commemorate their dead with dignity and respect.

“No one should do anything to disrespect or desecrate a place where people remember their dead.”