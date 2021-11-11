Clare rental crisis continues as rents rise by 18% - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has commented on the latest rental report from DAFT.ie which shows that rents are continuing to rise across the state, with renters in Clare facing hikes of 18% annually, one of the highest increases in the country.

The average monthly asking rent for the third quarter of 2021 in county Clare was €1,061.

Teachta Wynne said:

"The DAFT.ie rental report for the third quarter of 2021 shows that the average asking rent in Clare is up almost 18%.

"These rent rises are the first data set reflective of the changes made to the rent pressure zone legislation which linked rents in inflation – obviously it’s another failed measure introduced by this coalition government who can’t seem to deviate from more-of-the-same ineffective strategies.

"Rents have risen by 5% in the last three months. The fact that Clare hasn’t been considered a Rent Pressure Zone up until now is completely non-sensical considering the influx of people moving to Clare during the pandemic period, putting increased strain on an already strained system.

"Sinn Féin has called for the whole country to be defined as a RPZ and subject to an upper limit of yearly rent increases accordingly.

"This is a huge expense for households to burden. Households that already have a cost-of-living crisis to survive across other sectors of society.

"The basics of fuel, energy and water have been hiked up due to escalating inflation. Renters can’t deal with rises prices from every angle.

"The rental crisis continues unabated. Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien's ham-fisted attempts to tweak failing rent pressure zone legislation has failed and has left thousands of renters struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

"It is clear from this report that affordable rental supply is non-existent now in most parts of the state.

"For example, in my own constituency of Clare there are only 22 homes available to rent.

"Nationally, this is the lowest rental stock in 15 years, which is why so many people are homeless, in emergency accommodation, living with their parents, in over-crowded conditions or been in limbo on a social housing waiting list for years.

"It’s simply not good enough – the people of Ireland deserve better.

“Sinn Féin has a plan for the rental system. It is a plan that is fully costed and researched.

"We would ban rent increases. We would also introduce a refundable tax credit to ease the burden we would fundamentally overhaul the housing system and prioritise the delivery of genuinely affordable homes.

"Finally, we would deliver 4,000 affordable rental and purchase homes annually."