Home care services must be put back in place for Craigavon families – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has written to the Southern Trust calling for home care services to be restored to families in Craigavon after the withdrawal of home care provider Quality Care Services from the Craigavon area.

John O’Dowd said:

“Families are seeking answers on care for their loved ones in the days and weeks ahead.

“Some families have been told that their loved ones will continue to be cared for but others have been left with no support at all and face the prospect of loved ones having to go into care homes.

“The Health Trust and the Department of Health must ensure families are kept updated on plans to resolve this very worrying situation and ensure their loved ones continue to have support.”