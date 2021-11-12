O'Dowd welcomes Committee Consultation on Small-Scale Green Energy Bill

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed the Economy Committee’s online consultation on his Small-Scale Green Energy Bill. The Committee is currently scrutinising the bill after it passed second stage in the Assembly in September.

The legislation will support individuals to generate their own renewable green energy which can then be sold back to the grid.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“I would encourage as many people as possible to respond to the Committee consultation and play their part in shaping this important piece of legislation.

“Rising energy costs is a very live issue at present as the rising costs of fuels is hitting workers and families hard.

“My bill will give ordinary people and community groups the ability to generate their own green renewable electricity and income, as the green power can be sold back to the grid, this will help energy users to become energy suppliers and will help us move away from fossil fuels.

“I look forward to the Committee scrutinising my Bill over the coming weeks and hopefully the Bill passing all legislative stages so that we can deliver real benefits to workers and families.”