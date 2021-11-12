Codling Wind Park announcement welcome - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady has welcomed today's announcement that Wicklow Port has been selected as the preferred location for new operations and maintenance base for the Codling Wind Park, which will offer a major economic boost for the area.

Teachta Brady said:

“This is an exciting development that represents a significant opportunity for Wicklow. The importance of the location of the long-term base in Wicklow Town cannot be overstated.

“The provision of employment opportunities, including 75 full-time jobs, along with commitments towards significant investment to develop port facilities, which will include offices, warehouses and berthing facilities is very welcome.

“Coming on the back of the end of COP 26, which has brought home the significant challenges that need to be addressed in order to combat climate change, combined with spiralling energy costs, and the potential for black outs this winter, the development of the Codling Wind Park could potentially provide close to one and a quarter million Irish homes with clean, affordable, renewable energy. This would save two million tonnes of CO2 emission annually.

“The opportunities offered through the expansion of the offshore energy industry to the country are incredible. As one economist stated in recent months, the Irish coastline has the potential to make Ireland the Wind Park equivalent of what the Gulf states were to the oil industry.

“It is absolutely essential that the government ensures that this great natural resource is used to maximum effect.

“I also welcome the opportunity for retraining and apprenticeship schemes to be developed to meet the needs of this industry.

“I know that the Kildare and Wicklow ETB has been progressive and innovative in its attempts to develop training and qualification opportunities for individuals in the county, and this represents a further opportunity for workers to develop a career in the alternative energy industry.

“There is also the fact that a development of this scale creates economic synergy, and there is an opportunity here for the state and county council to maximise the opportunity to an even greater effect, through investment for supportive industries, and to the area in general.”