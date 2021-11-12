Kelly slams attempt to intimidate workers in Ardoyne

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has slammed an attempt to intimidate and take money from workers building homes in Ardoyne today.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Earlier this evening a man approached workers who are building homes on the old St Gemma’s School site in Ardoyne and threatened to burn a mechanical digger if they did not pay money.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that workers and contractors who are building badly needed homes for families are being intimidated.

“These threats should be withdrawn immediately and those responsible should get off the backs of the workers and the local community.

“I have been in touch with the PSNI and if anyone has any information on this incident, they should bring it forward.”