Sinn Féin announce motion to give Ambulance Services urgent support – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has announced the party will bring forward a motion to give much-needed support to the Ambulance Service and end the scandal of ambulance wait times.
The motion will be brought before the Dáil on Tuesday and would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure the service is properly funded and has enough staff.
Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said:
“Next week Sinn Féin will bring forward to the Dáil a motion which stands up for staff, stands up for patients and supports our Ambulance Service to do their important work.
“It would deliver an urgent review of ambulance resources, to ensure it is properly funded and has enough staff.
“Ambulance workers are burnt out from long, exhausting shifts. Ambulance staff work very hard and perform an invaluable service in caring for our communities.
“Far too often patients are left waiting far too long when they need urgent medical help. This not only causes considerable distress to patients, but can worsen medical outcomes as their condition goes untreated while the urgent care they need is delayed. This is not the fault of ambulance staff, but those who have failed to invest in the services. It is clear that emergency services are at crisis point.
“These issues have been going on for far too long. The government has failed to act time and time again, while this crisis has only worsened. It’s clear that we need an urgent review of ambulance resources.
“In recent months I have been touring the country to meet with healthcare staff including paramedics, ambulance staff, nurses, midwives, doctors and hospital CEOs, as well as patient advocacy groups. I was alarmed by the extent of crisis in the Ambulance Service. Staff told me of their fears, their experiences of burn out and above all their frustration at the government’s total failure to grasp the severity of the situation and to act.
“We must stand up for our ambulance services and ensure they get the support they need to do their jobs properly.
“We need to expand our ambulance fleet and ensure that rural communities are properly served. We need to increase hospital capacity to avoid patients being left waiting in ambulances.
“Sinn Féin will stand up for our ambulance services to ensure staff and patients get the support and care they need. Sinn Féin in government would deliver an Irish national health service which is fit for purpose and ensure that patients get the high quality, timely care they need.
“The issues are considerable but the solutions are there if the political will exists to deliver. Sinn Féin has the detailed and deliverable plans needed to bring this change about.”
