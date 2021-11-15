Those responsible for criminality need to be held accountable - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said those responsible for the upsurge in violent criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries in the East Derry and North Antrim area need to be held accountable.

The East Derry MLA said:

"I have met with and raised my concerns with the District Commander and senior PSNI locally regarding ongoing loyalist criminality and activities of the North Antrim UDA on a number of occasions.

“There have been many incidents including shootings and security alerts throughout East Derry and North Antrim.

“I had called for adequate resources to be directed at tackling this ongoing criminal activity including the direct involvement of the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce.

"Those responsible need to get off the backs of the community and to be brought to book for their actions and I would urge anyone with information to continue to bring it the police.”