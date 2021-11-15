Ferguson welcomes progress on Bedroom Tax protections

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed confirmation that legislation to protect people from the Bedroom Tax and Tory welfare cuts will be extended.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome the extension of legislation which protects ordinary people from the Bedroom Tax and cruel Tory welfare cuts.

“It will also close loopholes which ensure that hundreds of families with children, who were previously denied payments, will now be paid.

“Extending this support will put money in the pockets of low-paid workers and families and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“I would like to commend Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey for ensuring this happened and for putting the interests of workers, families and vulnerable people first.”