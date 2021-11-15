Dillon welcomes progress on truth and justice for survivors of Mother and Baby Institutions and Magdalene Laundries

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the announcement that recommendations for an independent inquiry and redress for victims and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses will now be implemented by The Executive Office.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“This is an emotional day for victims and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses as work now begins to establish an independent inquiry into the horrific violations of their human rights.

“I want to thank the Truth Recovery Design Panel for their hard work, and the victims and survivors for working with the process.

“And also to thank joint Head of Government Michelle O'Neill for taking the lead and ensuring that the Executive accepted the recommendations as quickly as they have done.

“This leadership shows victims and survivors that we are serious about righting the wrongs of the past and delivering for them.

“Victims and survivors have been waiting decades for this to happen, there can be no more delays.

“Implementing the recommendations will not take away the pain, trauma and loss, but hopefully it will be a positive step forward to ensure that history does not forget the harm that these institutions did to women, girls and their children.

“This progress is testimony to those who showed courage and campaigned for decades to ensure that the full truth is told.”