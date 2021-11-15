Gildernew welcomes extension of booster jab

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the extension of the COVID vaccine booster programme to people 40 to 49.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“I welcome the announcement that people aged 40 to 49 will now be able to get a COVID booster vaccine.

“The booster vaccine is being administered by GP practices and the Department of Health has indicated that there is no shortage of vaccines so it's important the roll-out is sped up.

“I have called on the Department to consider expanding the use of volunteer vaccinators and re-opening walk-in centres to reduce pressures on GP and health services as we face a difficult winter period.

“Vaccination, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system, offers the best way through this pandemic and it is vital that as many people as possible get vaccinated.”