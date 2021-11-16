Immediate reimplementation of supports for late night sector now necessary - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Louise O'Reilly TD has said the government must immediately reimplement supports for workers and businesses in the live-entertainment and late-night sector, following the announcement that restrictions will be reimposed on the sector.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The news that restaurants, bars and nightclubs will be forced to close at midnight from Thursday will come as bitter disappointment for many across the sector.

“In particular, the reintroduction of restrictions will be a devastating blow for the live-entertainment and late-night sector, the latter which was closed for 585 consecutive days and has only been reopened for the past 27 days.

“As ever, the sector is understanding of the worsening public health situation, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that there are workers, families, and business affected by the reintroduction of these restrictions, and the news will come as a shock and concern to them as the sector faces into another indefinite period of closure.

“It is important that the various support measure such as the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), and Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) are reimplemented in full for workers and businesses across the live-entertainment and late-night sector who are impacted by these latest restrictions.”