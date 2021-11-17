Dublin Mid-West needs adequate and affordable public transport - Mark Ward TD and Eoin Ó Broin TD

Dublin Mid-West Sinn Féin TDs Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward have expressed disappointment at the decision of the National Transport Authority to not build any new train or tram lines before the end of the decade.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Dublin Mid-West as an area is growing every year, and with it so too is our issue with getting from A to B. We know this from an extensive survey that we ran earlier this year.

“The LUAS extension to Lucan was promised over 13 years ago, and now to be told this won’t be delivered before 2030 is a real blow for our community.

“People need adequate and affordable public transport if we are to tackle our issues with congestion and cutting our carbon emissions.”

Teachta Ward said:

“We published the findings of a really comprehensive transport study around the local area during the summer. It found that traffic was something of a nightmare for Lucan residents.

“It was also one of the biggest things that was on the doorsteps during the election time last year.”

The two TDs also criticised the NTA whom they called on back in August to take on the recommendations of the Sinn Féin Lucan Transport Survey.

Teachta Ward said:

“Bus Connects is coming in, but it's not the panacea and it's not going to resolve everybody's problems, it is time to start looking outside the box.

“We must be conscious of the environmental benefits of public transport also. Carbon taxes cannot incentivise people to stop using their cars if alternative options are not available. You cannot put the carbon tax before the Luas.”

The Dublin Mid-West Sinn Féin team are calling on the National Transport Authority to reconsider their decision and to take action and invest in an adequate transport system for Dublin Mid-West.