Sheehan urges Education Minister to get behind his Holiday Hunger Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has urged the Education Minister to get behind his forthcoming bill on tackling holiday hunger all year round.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Tackling holiday hunger and ensuring children have access to food has been a priority for Sinn Féin and we welcome the Executive commitment to support children until Easter next year.

“But I want to ensure that this support is available to the 100,000 children that receive it all year round, not just during the school term.

“What children and families need is certainty and not another cliff-edge, that is why I will bring forward a bill to tackle this issue.

“I hope that the Education Minister will back this bill and make the necessary resources available to support these children and their families.”