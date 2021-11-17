Ní Chuilín raises concern over lack of home care

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ni Chuilín today raised concerns with health officials at the lack of home care available to people across the north.

The party’s social care spokesperson also sought answers to the rising number of children being taken into care.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“It’s unacceptable that, despite being assessed and told they need it, over 1,600 people are waiting on home care and that’s the message I gave to health officials today.

“This is putting huge pressure on people who need this care and their families, but also on the wider health service as many are unable to leave hospital as they cannot get care at home.

“We need a clear plan from the health minister on how he intends to tackle this crisis, including the recruitment of more staff to tackle the shortage and paying the living wage as well as better terms and conditions for workers.

“I also raised the fact that over 3,500 children are currently being looked after in care. That’s a concerning rise and I’m calling on the Department of Health to act on this issue.”