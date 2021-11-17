Progress on plan to financially support terminally ill- Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed plans from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that will make it easier for people diagnosed with terminal illnesses to access financial support.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome progress on Minister Deirdre Hargey’s plan to make it easier for people diagnosed with terminal illnesses to access financial support.

“These people are already facing the most difficult circumstances and they shouldn’t face further stress or anxiety over accessing support they are entitled to.

“Minister Hargey’s plan will mean that terminally ill people will have quicker access to benefits to ensure they are supported.

“I commend the Minister on this plan, and I will work with her to progress this through the Assembly.”