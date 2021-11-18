Pearse Doherty TD welcomes decision by the Oireachtas to abandon its plan to give free antigen tests to politicians

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has welcomed the decision by the Oireachtas to abandon its plan to give free antigen tests to politicians.

Teachta Doherty said:

"I raised the utterly ridiculous suggestion that TDs and Senators should be offered free antigen testing - while ordinary workers and families are being forced to pay for them - in the Dáil earlier today.

"I welcome the fact that the Oireachtas has now changed its position. It is ludicrous that this suggestion could be entertained at a time when the government has no coherent policy in respect of antigen testing.

"Antigen testing needs to be rolled out widely and they need to be free; just like they are in the north. That must be a government priority."