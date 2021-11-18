Addressing gender pay gap will create a better, fairer and more equal society - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said action is needed to address the gender pay gap to create a better, fairer and more equal society for everyone.

Speaking on Equal Pay Day the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“From today women will effectively work for free for the last 43 days of the year, when compared with their male counterparts.

"It is unacceptable in 2021 that women are discriminated against in terms of pay.

"All employers must work to end the gender pay gap in order to advance women's rights and workers' rights.

“We need more than mere lip service in the fight for economic equality; we need to see real change to support all workers on low pay and in precarious work.

“We need to see real, radical change by finally taking this issue seriously and enacting the long overdue reforms necessary to fix this.

“Doing so will create a better, fairer and more equal society for everyone.

“This is a frontline equality issue, and one of many financial barriers faced by women in the world of work.”