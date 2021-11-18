Rural broadband rollout must meet the needs of rural communities - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Minister for Economy and Fibrus to ensure as many people as possible, and particularly those in rural areas, are able to access Ultra Fast Broadband under Project Stratum.

The party’s economy spokesperson:

“It’s vital the families and businesses in rural communities have access to decent broadband.

“Project Stratum is a £165 million project aimed at fixing this and it needs to get to as many properties as possible.

“Despite expecting to be included in this scheme, some people have found they are not and I have raised this with the economy minister.

"An additional £25 million of funding was announced for Project Stratum at the end of August so that more homes that are still not able to access decent broadband will be included.

“I have asked for an update from the Economy Minister on the areas that will be covered by this additional funding.

"I would also urge anyone who has checked and found their property isn't included currently, to get in touch with the department for economy and with Fibrus to make them aware.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to ensure people and businesses in rural communities get access to decent broadband.”