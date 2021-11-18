Sheehan welcomes £5 million funding boost to support mental health in schools

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed £5 million in additional funding to support mental health and well-being in schools.

Speaking following the announcement by the Education Minister, the West Belfast MLA said:

"Funding announced today will assist schools in providing much needed support for pupils and promote positive mental health and well-being.

"The evidence is clear, more and more children are presenting with mental health issues and that is why we need to move beyond pilot projects and short-term investment.

"The Minister's announcement is a step in the right direction and I welcome this intervention.

“Given the impact of the pandemic on children and young people however, we need to see a more comprehensive, long-term plan from the Minister on how she intends to protect and promote the mental well being of children in our schools.

"I will continue to make the case for better mental health supports for children in our schools including the recruitment of more Educational Welfare Officers and the full roll out of counselling services to primary schools.”