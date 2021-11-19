Plans to make vaccine and boosters more available welcome – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed plans for walk-in centres to make vaccines easily available and to speed up the program for booster doses.

The chair of the health committee said:

“We must do everything within our power to increase the uptake of the vaccination across all age groups. It is also vital that people can easily get the booster dose.

“I welcome the opening of walk-in centres around the north next weekend as this will speed up the roll-out of the vaccine and booster.

“Currently COVID infections are extremely high and I again encourage everyone to get their vaccination to prevent further spread and serious illness.

“As we know, vaccinations are not the silver bullet – but they are a vital part of our response to the pandemic.

“I urge people to take all the precautions necessary, including adherence to public health guidance on face masks and personal hygiene.”