Electricity price hikes another blow for families - Archibald

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said news Power NI is to increase its prices for domestic customers by 21.4% from 1 January 2022 will be another huge blow for workers and families.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“News that hard-pressed families are set to be hit with another price hike will come as an another huge blow.

“As with all such price hikes, those hardest hit by this will be low-paid workers and middle income families. Many of these families are already struggling to make ends meet.

"We are in the middle of a cost of living crisis as energy prices soar largely due to global demand issues at the same time as inflation is rising and food and other costs are increasing.

"Sinn Féin is calling on the British government to remove VAT on energy bills during this global price spike to help support families.

"It should also explore a windfall tax on energy generators similar to that introduced in other European states and redirect the money raised towards tackling fuel poverty.”