Sinn Féin call special Belfast City Council meeting on food and heating support - Baker

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker has urged parties in Belfast City Council to back proposals to provide food and heating for struggling families as Sinn Féin call a special council meeting on the issue.

West Belfast Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker said:

“At the beginning of November, Sinn Féin proposed that council provide £650k to fund food and heating vouchers to support thousands of struggling families across Belfast.

“Unfortunately, the DUP, Alliance and Green Party united to vote down this proposal at the People and Communities Committee.

“Sinn Féin has called a special Belfast City Council meeting to again discuss the proposal. I am urging these parties to come to their senses and support people who need it most through what is a very tough winter.

“This is an immensely challenging time for families as food and energy costs continue to soar.

“In recent weeks a series of energy companies have announced huge price hikes, and Power NI just announced today a further huge increase of over 21%.

“There is an obligation on all political parties to work together to support vulnerable pensioners, families and workers. There can no place for selfish party politics when families are facing the dilemma of heat or eat.”