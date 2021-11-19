Government ignoring impact of restrictions on workers - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has accused the government of ignoring the impact of public health restrictions on workers.

She has urged the government to reinstate the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for those who need it.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“The Government are ignoring the impact of the changes they announced this week on workers.

“Reduced opening times for hospitality, including hotels will see workers on reduced hours and reduced income. Some staff may also be let go during this latest period of restrictions. Yet, this is going ignored by Government who are simply abandoning workers and families.

“At the very outset of the Covid-19 pandemic the Government were clear that there would be no cliff-edge and that workers would be supported throughout the pandemic. The pandemic is not over.

“Workers in live entertainment, hospitality, nightlife and the tourism industry are all being left high and dry by Government.

“I am again calling on Minister Humphreys to reinstate the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for those who need it.

“We have not seen an update on recipient numbers for the PUP now since November 4th. The Minister should publish the latest figures as more and more people are moved on Jobseekers payments, further worsening their financial situation.”