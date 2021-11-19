Kearney welcomes DfI Roads commitment to deliver Glenavy repair schemes

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed a commitment from DfI Roads to prioritise Johnston Park and Gobrana Road in Glenavy within the Department’s three year carriageway resurfacing plan from 2022.

“I am very pleased to confirm for the residents of Johnston Park and Gobrana Road that there has been a positive outcome from the representations made to DfI Roads on their behalf by myself and Cllr Gary McCleave over recent months.

“Carriageway surfaces in Johnston Park have been left in a terrible condition for many years. The disrepair includes damaged footpath surfaces and kerb lines throughout the estate. In some instances, surfaces are so badly degraded that ironwork has become raised, presenting potential trip hazards.

“On the other side of the village, the road surface at Gobrana Road contains extremely deep potholes. It too has been a source of serious local concern for an extended period; specifically the very badly degraded section which intersects with the A26.

“I have prioritised both locations in a series of representations, including a dedicated onsite meeting in September with DfI Roads representatives.

“I am delighted that DfI Roads has now agreed with my request to include Johnston Park and Gobrana Road in the first phase of the Department’s 2022-2023 programme.

“Department officials have been very positive during our engagements on these priorities in Glenavy. The next stage will be to confirm site start dates in 2022 for delivery of these schemes. I will continue to keep local residents informed as this detail emerges.”