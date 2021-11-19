Protocol needs to be protected not dismantled - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has said the focus in the continuing talks between the EU and British government must be on finding solutions, to give certainty and stability to businesses and the local economy.

Speaking after a meeting between the Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic and British negotiator David Frost, the Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

“The British government now needs to focus on delivering solutions in its talks with the EU and away from its threats to unilaterally trigger Article 16 which would damage our economy.

“People and businesses across this island want the British government to engage constructively in the negotiations.

“The British government should listen to the voices of the majority of political parties and wider opinion on this island, business leaders and civic society, who are clear on the need for the Protocol to work smoothly.

“Sinn Féin hosted over 180 business representatives at an engagement this week. Businesses are benefiting from the opportunities created by the Protocol, with its unique access to the British and EU markets, the potential to create more jobs and greater trade and investment. All-island trade and economic activity is already booming.

“There is no credible alternative to the Protocol. It needs to be protected not dismantled.

“I told David Frost this week again that the Joint Committee on implementation of the Protocol should now be convened to ensure the voice of society and political parties here is heard – that must happen as soon as possible.”