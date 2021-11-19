Plans to scrap SEAI LED floodlight grant must be reversed - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport, Chris Andrews TD, has today called on government to reverse plans to scrap the SEAI grant for LED floodlighting.

The Dublin Bay South TD labelled the move as a devastating blow for sporting clubs looking for a Just Transition in their communities.

Teactha Andrews said:

“The SEAI grant has been a vital resource for local not-for-profit sports clubs who want to move to a more environmentally-friendly source of lighting, which also saves them thousands of euros a year.

“Communication today that clubs wishing to modernise their floodlighting to LED will most likely have to go it alone in 2022 comes as a devastating blow for sporting clubs looking for a Just Transition in their communities.

“Modernising to LED floodlights can cost a sports club up to €80,000.

“I struggle to understand how Minister Eamon Ryan thinks that not-for-profit community sports clubs have upwards of €80,000 to account for such works.

“This shows a complete lack of understanding by the Minister on the challenges of running sports clubs.

“We need to be providing community organisations the supports needed for a Just Transition at a grassroots level.

“I am calling on Minister Ryan to cancel plans to scrap the SEAI LED floodlighting grant and keep it open for the coming years.”