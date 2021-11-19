Healthcare workers cannot be exempt from self-isolation rules – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said that proposals to exempt healthcare workers from 5-day household isolation rules would be a "reckless move which would expose healthcare workers to additional risk of infection".
The Waterford TD has called on the Minister for Health and the CEO of the HSE to listen to healthcare trade unions and ensure that healthcare workers are protected.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“The purpose of the new household isolation rules is to keep people safe – an exemption for healthcare workers from this rule would put those on the frontline at greater risk.
“We need to be doing everything we can to protect our frontline workers and prevent spread of Covid-19 in healthcare workers.
“I support the united opposition of healthcare trade unions to this reckless policy.
“Mistakes were made previously with derogation of isolation rules unions say contributed to onward transmission between healthcare workers and patients which could have been prevented.
“The booster campaign for healthcare workers needs to be stepped up and everything that can be done to protect healthcare workers needs to be done.”