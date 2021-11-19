Finucane calls on Lyons to focus on jobs creation rather than ideology as £150m investment announced

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the news that AMP will be investing £150m in a new factory in Belfast.

And the North Belfast MP called on the Economy Minister to focus on creating jobs through the opportunities of the Protocol for business rather than on party political ideology and narrow self interest.

John Finucane said:

“I welcome the news that AMP will be opening a state-of-the-art facility in Belfast, to fill orders from customers in Ireland, Britain, and Europe.

“This investment shows the real benefits of our access to both the EU and British markets, facilitated by the Protocol.

“The North is now in an ideal position for companies who want to export to both markets. This is a unique investment opportunity.

“This is exactly why we need a strategy to take advantage of the opportunities of the Protocol to bring investment and jobs to the North.

“The Economy Minister Gordon Lyons needs to step up and promote the benefits of the Protocol.

“His sole focus should be on opportunities to create new jobs and protect existing ones through the Protocol rather than on party political ideology and narrow self interest.”