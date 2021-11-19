Louise O’Reilly TD meets with Kerry workers and businesses to discuss future of rural regeneration

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Investment and Workers’ Rights Louise O'Reilly today visited Kerry to meet with local workers and businesses to hear their views on the future of rural regeneration.

Speaking today, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“I am delighted to be in Kerry to meet with workers and businesses and hear about their views and experiences.

“Rural regeneration will be vital as businesses emerge from the pandemic and our economy grows.

“Far too often the views and needs of rural communities are not considered in our government’s approach to growing enterprise. We need to see ambitious, regionally balanced strategies which meet the needs of our rural communities and ensures they have the opportunity to thrive.

“It is clear that we need to see targeted investment and a focus on connectivity and sustainability.

“I was delighted to meet with the South Kerry Partnership and Killorglin Chamber Alliance. I was also delighted to meet with the CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern, to discuss the potential for jobs and tourism growth that enhanced connectivity could bring for Kerry.

“It is clear that the government must do much more to stand up for workers’ rights and ensure businesses get the supports they need to emerge from the pandemic.

“We need to see a commitment to delivering much-needed change and to standing up for workers and businesses in Kerry and across the country.”