Baker welcomes McKinstry roundabout announcement

Sinn Féin councillor Danny Baker has said the installation of three pedestrian crossings at McKinstry Roundabout will help save lives.

Cllr Baker said:

“I am delighted that the voice of the community has been heard and that £500,000 has been invested into installing three pedestrian crossings at the McKinstry Roundabout.

"There has been numerous car accidents at the McKinstry roundabout in recent years, and the work beginning today on this vital road safety scheme will help save lives.

"I want to pay tribute to the local residents and community activists for their tireless efforts to bring about this transformation of the McKinstry roundabout.

“I would advise residents and road users to allow extra time for their journey, however local access for residents, businesses, users of schools and emergency services will be maintained during the works.”