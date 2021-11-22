Sinn Féin continues to oppose approval of petroleum licences – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has reiterated the party's opposition to any attempts to explore, drill for or extract petroleum in the north.

And has called for the DUP economy minister to publish the report into the impact of petroleum extraction and production.

The party's economy spokesperson and chair of the Assembly's economy committee said:

“Despite repeated calls, the DUP economy minister has not yet published the Hatch Regeneris report into petroleum exploration and production which the department received in July.

“It is believed that large sections of the report have been leaked online over the weekend.

“Minister Lyons should publish the full report without any further delay.

“Last year, the Assembly backed a moratorium on petroleum licencing until legislation is brought forward to permanently ban it.

“Sinn Féin is opposed to the approval of any petroleum licences by the department for the economy.

“We will continue to oppose any attempts to explore, drill for or extract petroleum in the north and we are currently progressing a bill in the Assembly to ban fracking.

“Protecting the environment and the health of people in our communities is a priority for Sinn Féin.”