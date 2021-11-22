Funding for EU Programme which lends support to illegal Israeli settlements must be shelved – John Brady TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has called for EU award of €100 million to Cyprus towards the funding of a Euro-Asia Interconnector to be shelved, as it will make the EU complicit in Israel’s ongoing illegal annexation of Palestinian Territory.
The Wicklow TD said:
“The EU has approved a grant of €100 million to Cyprus to fund the construction of a Euro-Asia Interconnector, which will make Europe complicit in the ongoing illegal Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian Territory.
"This funding needs to be shelved. The Israeli annexation of Palestinian Territory, including Palestinian natural resources is illegal, and the EU needs to recognise it as such.
"And while Minister Simon Coveney is very aware of and spoke in favour of a Dáil motion that declared the Israeli annexation of Palestine Territory illegal, he has been mute in his protests at the annexation of Palestinian natural resources.
"The Minister has disingenuously attempted to hide behind his contention that the issue is about electricity for Cyprus, despite being aware that the Palestinian Authority has recently deposited its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) with the UN.
"The Palestinian EEZ overlaps with massive gas fields which Israel is currently exploiting.
"Meanwhile, as the Minister prevaricates in the Dáil, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution affirming the right of the Palestinian people to permanent sovereignty over their natural resources.
"The UN resolution also affirmed, in its resolution, the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to their natural resources, including land, water, and energy.
"It is well and good for the Minister to make sweeping statements on matters relating to the Middle East, but he needs to stand up and be counted.
"He cannot continue to pay lip service to the position of the Dáil on Palestine, and at the same time sit on his hands when it is time to stand up and be counted.”