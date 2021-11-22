British government need to legislate for Acht Gaeilge immediately - Reilly

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has said the British government must live up to commitments and legislate for an Acht Gaeilge.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Over 50 Irish language community organisations recently called on the British Secretary of State to introduce Acht Gaeilge which he said at the end of October he would legislate for.

“Irish Language legislation is crucial to delivering genuine recognition to the equal rights and status of an ever-growing community of Gaeilgeoirí across our island.

“There can be no more delays and the British government should get on with implementing its commitments as co-guarantor of the New Decade New Approach Agreement.”